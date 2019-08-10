Nathan Hotte named as new Gainsborough Trinity captain

Gainsborough Trinity manager Liam King said he was excited for the start of the league season on Saturday as he named his new skipper for the campaign.

Former North Ferriby United, FC Halifax and Alfreton Town midfielder Nathan Hotte, one of King’s summer signings, will lead the Holy Blues out at Nantwich Town at the start of the NPL campaign.

King said, as Trinity completed their pre-season friendlies with a goalless draw against 10-man Cleethorpes Town: “He is a born leader. It’s not an unfamiliar role for him, he is exactly the type of professional character (assistant manager )Ross (Hannah)and I believe should captain the football club.

“We actually had a lot of candidates in the camp and that’s what we were looking for in our recruitment.

“Hotte is a new voice in the dressing room and he’ll be a big influence, both on and off the field, leading by example.”

Hotte added: “I am buzzing to be made captain and honoured to be given the responsibility. I’m really looking forward to getting started now.

“With the team we have got, we have to be looking at the play-offs as a minimum.

“Getting as many people down as possible and cheering the lads on really does make a difference and can earn points and get us to where we want to get to.”

Looking ahead to the new season, King added: “It is exciting. It has been a long pre-season.

“We have got headaches everywhere (on who to select) and that is what we wanted.

“We have looked at and tried a lot of things in pre-season. Now we are looking forward to it (the start of the season).”