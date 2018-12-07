Matlock Town add former Worksop Town and Gainsborough Trinity player to squad

Matlock boss Dave Frecklington has added attacking wide player Jonathan Wafula to his squad in time for tomorrow’s home clash with Workington.

Wafula (24) has been signed on a dual registration arrangement with his present club Boston United.

He has played under Frecklington before at Gainsborough Trinity.

Wafula, who can also operate in a central striking role, began his career at Chesterfield but lived locally as a youngster in Darley Dale and turned out for Tansley Juniors. He made his professional debut for the Spireites in a 3-0 win against Northampton Town in January 2013 in what was his only appearance for them.

He moved on to Worksop Town and Shaw Lane before his move to Gainsborough prior to joining the Pilgrims in February 2018.