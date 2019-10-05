Manager Liam King unhappy wigth “naieve” Gainsborough Trinity

Frustrated Gainsborough Trinity boss Liam King has called for his players to cut out the individual errors that are blighting their start to the season.

Trinity lost a seven-goal thriller 4-3 at Basford United, despite a late fightback — including a goal for debut forward man Myron Gibbons, on loan from Doncaster Rovers.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with Atherton Collieries, he said: “We got back into it at 2-1 after a lot of words from me at half-time and then 30 seconds later it is 3-1.

“We are too naieve as a team. We have got experienced players and we are not showing it.

“Until that experience is shown and we cut out the errors, we are going to keep losing. It is baffling, there are no excuses, it is individual errors every time.”

Trinity fell behind in the 21st minute when unmarked Brad Gascoigne tapped in at the back post from a set piece. Then Kane Richards headed in a Ryan Wilson cross before the half-hour.

Eleven minutes into the second period assistant manager Ross Hannah briefly gave Trinity hope, netting from a Kingsley James cross.

But Basford restored their two-goal lead through Richards and Coury Graham made it 4-1 in the 72nd minute.

Gibbons quickly replied and Simon Russell set up a thrilling finish when he scored eight minutes from time but, in King’s words, “it was too little too late”.

He said: “It’s no good turning it on in just the last 20 minutes, but fair play to the lads they nearly got a result.

“We started the game fairly well and had a good chance. But when we got back into it at 2-1 we let them off the hook. We are killing ourselves. We need to be more switched on than we are.

“We played all right with the ball and had chances at the end (to equalise). The good thing is that the lads are not beaten. You usually see a team in bad form and it could be five or six, but we got ourselves back into it and could have got a point.”