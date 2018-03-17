Loanee enjoying step up with Trinity

Young full back Brandon Fleming has spoken of the difference between playing under-23 football for Hull City and joining Gainsborough Trinity’s fight against relegation from the National League North.

Fleming, who went to the Northolme on loan at the start of March, said: “It is very different and a lot more tough than the football I am used to.

“It is a lot more physical (in senior football).

“Also, in under-23 football, if you drop points it is not necessarily the end of the world, but playingfor a club (Gainsborough) to stay in a division is totally different.

“Our aim is to avoid relegation.”

The 18-year-old praised the Holy Blues’ supporters and everyone at the club for warmly welcoming him to the club.

“The fans always get behind us and that is a great help, especially for me,” Fleming added.

“I am not used to playing in front of crowds.

“They (the Gainsborough fans) are loud and get the players going.

“We all give 100 per cent. We don’t mean to mistakes and we don’t mean to lose.

“Credit to the fans for sticking with us.

“We need to win more than we lose at the moment.”

Explaining how his move came about, Fleming said: “My under-23 manager said Gainsborough were looking for a left back and would I like to go.

“I said definitely. It is good to get experience in a tough league as I am only young, just 18.

“So to get experience in this league with a good bunch of lads, who have welcomed me since day one and the first training session, is great.

“Hopefully I can help them avoid relegation.”

Fleming joined Trinity on an initial one-month loan.

He signed a professional deal with the Tigers in 2017 and has been a regular in the under-23s this season.

He made his senior debut for the Championship club in a Carabao Cup tie against Doncaster Rovers in August.

Fleming is described as an attacking left-back, with an eye for goal.

Trinity boss Lee Sinnott said: “Brandon has been schooled in the right way. They (the Hull academy) are competing to a very high standard in national terms.”