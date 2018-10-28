Loan keeper is settling in well at Trinity

New signing Marcus Dewhurst said he was enjoying his time at Gainsborough Trinity after joining on loan from Sheffield United.

The Blades Academy keeper, named man of the match in the FA Trophy first qualifying round 0-0 draw against Tamworth on Saturday, which forced a replay on Tuesday, said: “It is a lot more competitive, a lot quicker and a little more physical.

“But there is a good atmosphere and I feel at home. I have settled in well.”

Dewhurst, who replaced injured keeper Jon Stewart, made good saves in both halves of the low-key cup tie on Saturday.

Manager Lee Sinnott said: “This is all new to him.

“He dealt with what he needed to very well.”