Liam King delighted as Gainsborough Trinity get off the mark

Gainsborough Trinity boss Liam King was delighted to see his side chalk up their first win of the season last night ahead of a tough August Bank Holiday weekend BetVictor NPL Premier Division programme.

Trinity saw off Whitby Town 2-0 in their first home game, thanks to an Ashley Worsfold brace, though they had to battle to hold onto it after Jamie Green was sent off for a second bookable offence with 20 minutes to go.

“We are pleased to get up and running – that was the goal tonight,” said King as his side shook off their opening day defeat against Nantwich.

“I thought we looked fantastic tonight in the first half. I think other clubs watching that will fear us for that first half performance.

“But we want a bit wayward in my opinion in the second half and the sending-off didn’t help. It was a mistimed tackle, but it was his second booking so I have no arguments over it.

“Whitby came at us and the pleasing thing for me was we put our bodies on the line. The lads put a massive shift in.

“Leading 2-0 is a tricky scoreline as the other team has got to come at you with nothing to lose in effect.

“But we defended well, got over the line and it’s a clean sheet. Joe (Green) pulled some good saves off today and we were thoroughly deserved winners.”

On Worsfold’s goals on 27 and 42 minutes, he added: “That’s why we kept him here. He showed some real bits of quality and great finishes.”

Trinity face Warington at home on Saturday before a trip to Matlock Town on Monday with King admitting: “It’s a big weekend ahead.

“Warrington are a good side who will be trying to get that automatic spot this season. Then on Monday we go to Matlock, who are a good, solid side. There are no easy games at this level.”