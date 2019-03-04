Leeds United target Derby County loanee Harry Wilson - and all the latest Championship rumours

Leeds United are planning ahead to next season – and are readying a loan bid for Derby County loanee Harry Wilson - if they earned promotion to the Premier League. (The Sun)

Ian Harte has revealed via social media that Leeds have offered a professional contract to forward Niall Huggins. (Twitter)

Middlesbrough and Leeds target Gabriel Martinelli, previously on trial at Manchester United and Barcelona, is wanted by Arsenal and is available for around £4m. (Goal)

West Bromwich Albion assistant manager Graeme Jones will once again be approached by Luton Town in the summer over the managerial vacancy. (The Sun)

Norwich City and Southampton are weighing up a summer swoop for Hull City attacker Jarrod Bowen, who had been linked with Tottenham Hotspur in January. (The Sun)

Preston North End manager Alex Neil is being considered by Celtic as a successor for Brendan Rodgers, who left last week for Leicester City. (Daily Mail)

And Rodgers is set to make a fresh move for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn after he rejected an offer from him at Celtic in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Wigan Athletic stand a good chance of taking Chelsea defender Matt Miazga on loan next season after help nurture Reece James. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Liverpool in the chase to lure Prince Derek Henry, 15, who is the cousin of Daniel Sturridge, away from Ashton Gate. (The Sun)

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson is on the radar of Fulham following doubts over the club’s Premier League status. They sit 10 points adrift from safety. (The Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday are working hard to tie Liam Palmer down to a new contract with the defender considered a big part in Steve Bruce’s future plans. (The Sun)

Crystal Palace are leading Bournemouth in the race for £15m-rated Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland as the Potters look set to miss out on an immediate return to the top-flight. (The Sun)

Bolton Wanderers defender Mark Beevers has been linked with a switch to the MLS with DC United reportedly interested. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, The Trotters’ takeover hopes hang in the balance with Football Ventures (Whites) group are on the verge of dropping their interest after doing their due diligence. (Bolton News)