Leeds United reject approach for Kalvin Phillips, Sheffield Wednesday willing to let Lucas Joao leave, Bristol City want Monaco wonderkid - and the rest of the Championship rumours.

Leeds United are said to have rejected a fresh attempt to prise Kalvin Phillips away from the club, despite Burnley reportedly offering a cash sum plus striker Matej Vydra. (The Sun)

Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye could be set for a big money move to Ligue 1 side Monaco, as the Potters look to cash in on the Senegal international. (Yahoo Sport)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be willing to let Portugal international Lucas Joao leave on loan, despite him scoring in their 3-1 win over Reading on Saturday. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to offer former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Josh Onomah to Fulham, to sweeten a £30m deal for their teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon. (Daily Mail)

Hull City are said to be looking to move on defender Stephen Kingsley, with Celtic ready to swoop should they part ways with Kieran Tierney. (HITC)

Brentford are hopeful of beating Southampton to the €4m signing of Troyes' exciting young winger Bryan Mbeumo, who has been capped at youth level for France. (L'Equipe)

Reading are rumoured to be chasing Brazilian goalkeeper Rafael, who was released by Serie A side Sampdoria at the end of last season. (Calciomercato)

Blackburn Rovers may plotting a move for Vitesse defender Max Clarke, who could move back to England football after previously playing for Hull City. (Football League World)

Swansea City are on the verge of landing Basel striker Aldo Kalulu on a season-long loan deal, as they look to find a replacement for Oli McBurnie. (BBC Football)

Middlesbrough are said to have upped their efforts to sign Fenerbahce striker Michael Frey, after the Swiss ace's move to Caykur Rizespor collapsed last week. (HITC)

Leeds United are said to be in the running to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, but face stiff competition from West Bromwich Albion. (Team Talk)

Bristol City are set to confirm the signing of Monaco's wonderkid winger Han-Noah Massengo for a fee in the region of £7m, as the Robins continue their squad overhaul. (Bristol Post)

Fulham are moving closer to completing a deal for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, with the tough-tackling midfielder set to move to Craven Cottage on a loan deal. (The Sun)