Leeds United 'close' to tying down star midfielder to new contract, West Bromwich Albion patient over Charlie Austin inclusion, Stoke City boss plays down interest in Senegalese sensation - Championship rumours

Today's Championship rumours (16th August 2019).

Leeds United are said to be 'close' to finally tying down star midfielder Kalvin Phillips to a new contract, after a summer of speculation linking the 23-year-old with a move away from Elland Road. (The Athletic)

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has insisted he won't be rushing Charlie Austin into regular action too soon, despite the new signing scoring eight minutes into his debut against Millwall. (Express & Star)

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones has insisted that the club have had no bids for midfielder Badou Ndiaye, despite a host of clubs being linked with the Senegalese sensation. (Stoke Sentinel)

Spanish side Real Vallecano are believed to be keen on a temporary move for Swansea City forward Borja Baston, who has spent the last two season on loan in his home country. (Football League World)

Middlesbrough's Rudy Gestede is set to miss his chance to return to Blackburn Rovers - where he scored 35 goals in 73 games - this weekend, after suffering a hamstring injury. (Hartlepool Mail)

Sol Campbell has emerged as a surprise second favourite for the Sheffield Wednesday job, after leaving Macclesfield Town by mutual consent. (Sky Bet)

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sean Goss is said to be close to leaving the club, with Shrewsbury Town his most likely destination. (West London Sport)