Lee Sinnott hails Gainsborough Trinity’s defending after win at Matlock Town

Delighted Gainsborough Trinity boss Lee Sinnott hailed his side’s defensive resolution after their 2-0 win at Matlock Town.

Jonathan Margetts struck a minute before half-time before Simon Russell wrapped it up on the stroke of full-time.

“There is always pressure on and coming here is not easy,” he said. “Matlock are very good at home and it was always going to be an examination for us to pass.

“We had to pass this test of defending balls into our box or we would have got nothing.

“I thought we responded perfectly and our defending just outside the box was very impressive as well

“It was a big boost to go in at half time with the lead. I though we were a bit sluggish inside the first ten minutes

“Matlock had a good spell and our keeper had to make a crucial save, but then we started to play the ball and exert some pressure;

“We played the ball around better than we had done before in the build up to the break.

“We knew there was going to be a reaction, Matlock haven’t done what they have done for no reason.

“They have come from behind in games and we knew they could do it again. I thought the players were impressive.

“We were superb defensively in the second half. I thought we defended stoutly and we kept a good shape.

“Matlock get the ball forward very quickly and we had to stay tuned in mentally - the players were very good.”

It leaves Trinity sixth in the Evo-Stik Premier Division table ahead of their trip to leaders Nantwich next weekend.

And, despite having an 11 point gap to make up, Sinnott has not given up on the title race.

“We are full of confidence and are taking one game at a time,” he added.

“There is a big points difference right now, but if we can win on Saturday and our two games in hand then there is nine points back there.

“It depends how you look at it, we just have to take each game as it comes and don’t get too far ahead of ourselves.”