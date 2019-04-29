King and Hannah land the Gainsborough Trinity job permanently

Popular players Liam King and Ross Hannah have been entrusted with the reins at Gainsborough Trinity after being appointed the permanent managers for next season.

King and Hannah took charge in an interim capacity in February after the sacking of previous boss Lee Sinnott at the end of a string of poor results.

Now, after making a big impression in charge, they have been handed the job for what chairman Richard Kane hopes will bring a promotion challenge in 2019/20.

Kane said: “Having fallen out of the play-off spots and the season seemingly heading only one way, Liam and Ross breathed fresh air into our fortunes.

“They galvanised the squad and to go into the last day on Saturday still in with a shout of the play-offs was testament to the turnaround in our season.

“The fact that they travelled to Workington on a Tuesday evening to scout the opposition shows the commitment they have to making a success of themselves in the management game.”

Since taking the helm, King and Hannah have overseen 11 games, winning seven and losing only three, returning 22 points from a possible 33.

King said: “This was an opportunity not to be passed up. Gainsborough Trinity is a fantastic football club.

“The people here behind the scenes, the chairman and the supporters are passionate people who care about the club.

“All season, we have received fantastic backing, home and away. The 11 games have been the best interview for the job I could have had -- to see if it was something I could do.

“We have a plan now, and a set of players we are targeting, to aim for an even better finish to the season next year.”