Keeper “was fouled” before derby leveller

Loan keeper Henrich Ravas says he was harshly treated by the referee after Gainsborough Trinity’s New Year’s Day derby 1-1 draw with Lincolnshire rivals Boston United.

Ravas thought he was fouled as Reece Thompson levelled for Boston four minutes into the second half to cancel out Ashley Worsfold’s 11th-minute breakthrough for the home side.

Man-of-the-match Ravas, on loan from Derby County, appeared to be clattered as he came for a cross. but the goal stood.

Shortly afterwards Trinity captain Nathan Jarman was sent off for two yellow cards after a foul, but the Holy Blues hung on for a point in their fight at the bottom of National League North.

Ravas said: “Basically I saw the cross coming in and I haven’t seen the player.

“I went to catch it and I have got an elbow in the face.

“I didn’t know what happened. He just smashed me.

“I can’t remember anymore but I went to the referee straight away and showed him that I was bleeding.

“But he didn’t want to change his decision.”

Ravas said Trinity played well in the first half and scored a good goal.

“Maybe we could have got a second one to make it easier,” he added.

“After we conceded we went down to 10 so we are happy with the point, but it could have been three.”

The young keeper, who has also had loan experience at Boston, said he would like to extend his loan from Championship Derby.

“Iam really enjoying it and getting good game time,” he said. “I really like the lads and I have become more confident and my kicking and coming for crosses has improved.

“I am more aggressive and physical now.

“It is really good experience and I have learned quite a lot since I joined. This has been a massive step forward for me.”

Ravas urged other young players at Football League clubs to drop down to the National League on loan.

“It gives you experience of a different part of the game,” he said. “There is the physicality and you have to fight for points and the fans. Every point is massive.”