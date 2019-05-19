Keepeer Joe Green joins Gainsborough Trinity in permanent deal

Keeper Joe Green, who impressed for Gainsborough Trinity in the closing weeks of last season while on loan from Guiseley, has joined the Holy Blues in a permanent move.

Green had five clean sheets in eight matches under management duo Liam King and Ross Hannah (pictured above with Green). Green, who turned down offers to play higher up the non-league pyramid than the Evo-Stik League, said: “This is a massive year for me and I knew I loved my time Gainsborough so I wanted to stay and get promoted.”