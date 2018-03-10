It could not have gone better - matchwinner

Winger Nicky Walker was happy with his debut and matchwinning goal as Gainsborough Trinity beat Kidderminster Harriers 1-0 on Saturday to turn the National League North table upside down.

Trinity were in the bottom two going into the match, while Harriers wanted points to continue their promotion push.

But in the 94th minute Walker struck the only goal of the game to cap a fine performance.

“It was just what I wanted. To get the win, first and foremost, then to get the goal as well. It could not have gone any better,” he said.

Walker, who beat the keeper in a race for the ball to strike the 94th-minute winner, added: “I saw Liam King play the ball. It was perfect, but because of the muddy pitch my legs were heavy.

“But I managed to get a good first touch and it set me up to get it past the keeper.

“When I saw the ball hit the inside of the post (and go in) I was delighted.”

Walker might have scored early on, but was denied by a terrific stop.

“It was a good save. I thought |I would catch him out, but he got down well,” said Walker.

“It was great character from us all. We stuck at it and kept going.

“We prevented them from having many shots.

“It was a bit of a sucker punch at the end, We will take that every week if it happens.”

Derby County loan keeper Henrich Ravas was again a stand-out player for the Holy Blues and after the match Walker revealed he had played with the youngster earlier in his career.

“He made four good saves, mostly from long distance,” said Walker.

“I played with him a few years ago. It was another great performance by him.”

Walker said he had joined Trinity from Shaw Lane to test himself in a higher league.

Manager Lee Sinnott said he was pleased with his first clean sheet, his first points and the fact his side were now harder to beat — after shipping goals earlier in the season.

“The starting point is that you have got to concede less,” he said.

“If you do that you have always got a chance (of winning matches).