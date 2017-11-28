Invincible Friendship are kings of six-a-side football

When it comes to six-a-side football in Gainsborough, few teams can match Friendship, who have proved to be invincible during their latest campaign.

For Friendship not only won the Premier Division title in the Gainsborough League, run by the Leisure Leagues organisation. They also went through the entire season unbeaten after winning 13 of their matches and drawing the other.

Their success follows three successive title triumphs in the Gainsborough division of the SoccerSixes competition, after which they turned to Leisure Leagues for a fresh challenge.

Jubilant manager John Anderson said: “I am so lucky to have a squad of players to choose from who are of the very highest footballing ability in the town. They make my job very easy.

“With players sometimes working shifts, picking the team is a bit of a juggling act, but we always pull through on the night.

“To win three previous league championships and then to go unbeaten all season in this new one is a fantastic achievement. Player-of-the-season Jamie Shaw and his team will now look to retain the championship when the new league starts next month.”

Games in the league were played every Thursday night on the small Astroturf pitches at Roses playing fields. Lasting 14 minutes each/way, they were fast and required lots of skill.

One of the Friendship players, Adam Hind, who is also assistant manager, said: “We work really hard as a team, and it was a great feeling to lift the trophy. It was Christmas come early!

“John is the best six-a-side manager I’ve ever had the pleasure of playing for. He has the knack of picking the right team, and his tactical knowledge is second to none.

“He even plays in goal when our ‘keeper is unavailable. He’s getting on a bit, but keeps a clean sheet when it’s needed!”

A spokesman for Leisure Leagues said: “Well done to Friendship on their victory. Our brand new league in Gainsborough has been a great success, and we are now looking forward to the next season, both here and in all our other five-a-side and six-a-side leagues that are spread around the country.”