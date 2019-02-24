Interim Gainsborough Trinity boss Craig King loving his time in charge

Interim boss Liam King refused to be drawn on the vacant manager’s position at Gainsborough Trinity after guiding the Holy Blues to two successive victories under his tenure.

King, handed the interim role with fellow experienced player Ross Hannah, said after Saturday’s 4-0 win over North Ferriby United: “I am undecided at the moment. I am an open book.

“I need to see if it is right for the club and for me and my family. But I am loving and enjoying it.

“The lads have responded so well to me and Ross (Hannah). We are proud of that.

One of King’s first decisions was to bring in striker Ant Wilson for asecond spell at the club and he repaid that faith with a terrific goal in Saturday’s win, which lifted Gainsborough back into the play-off places.

Wilson struck just after half-time following an Ash Worsfold double in the first period, which took the striker’s tally for the season to 19.

King said: “You could see why we have brought Ant Wilson in. You saw what we can get off him.

“He is a nightmare for players at this level to deal with. He is like a bull in a china shop.

“He had a great game and I am pleased for him. He scored a great goal and it will do his confidence the world of good.

“He and Ash (Worsfold) worked really well together. He has given us something different.”

King has challenged his players to find more consistency ahead of Saturday’s home match against Bamber Bridge, after they finally capitalised one of several recent chances to get back into the play-off positions.

“We have got some great players in the dressing room. We just need to have a bit of belief,” said King.”

“While I am taking care of this club I like my team to be solid.

“You will always get chances in non-league at the other end so first and foremost you need to be solid and keep it of your goal. The defenders are doing well at the moment.”

As well as bringing in Wilson, Trinity have also added 19-year-old Scunthorpe midfielder George Hornshaw to the squad on a month’s loan and the youngster made his debut as a substitute in the win at North Ferriby.