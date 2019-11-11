If you like goals come and watch us, says new Gainsborough Trinity boss Curtis Woodhouse after five goals in FA Trophy

Delighted manager Curtis Woodhouse savoured his first win as Gainsborough Trinity manager by praising his players and the way they have adapted to a new style of play.

Trinity won 5-3 at Tamworth to progress in the FA Trophy and played the attacking football Woodhouse craves.

Ahead of his first home league match at the Northolme on Saturday, against fellow strugglers Morpeth Town, he promised: “I like to play fast, flowing attacking football. You can’t always do that and win 1-0. If you like goals and end to end stuff, come and watch!

“We were outstanding and played some outstanding football.

“We shifted the ball through the thirds and moved it with real pace, opening them (Tamworth) up numerous times. It was very pleasant.”

Trinity, who have now scored nine goals in two Trophy ties, have grown in confidence because of their work on the training ground, according to Woodhouse.

He took over after a run of indifferent results has left the club in a relegation battle.

“How we looked after the ball was brilliant,” added Woodhouse.

“That’s the best quality of football in patches we have played. They couldn’t deal with our movement and pace.”

Woodhouse said they needed to work on defensive work after conceding three goals at Tamworth, but he admitted: “The way we are going to play means we will be open at times.”

Brodie Litchfield gave Trinity the perfect start with a seventh minute breakthrough from a well-worked set-piece.

A minute later Curtis Morrison received the ball from the left and smashed home.

Ten minutes later the home side cut the deficit from the penalty spot through Rhys Hoenes after keeper Lloyd Allinson was booked for bringing down the striker.

Simon Russsell fired narrowly wide as Trinity looked to restore their two-goal lead.

But in the 35th minute a third goal did come as Morrison converted inide the penalty area.

Tamworth briefly threatened a second-half comeback when Bilal Yafai struck in the 66th minute, only for Ross Hannah to head in substitute Shane Clarke’s cross five minutes later to confirm Trinity’s place in the next round.

Russell put the icing on the cake 14 minutes from time to make it 5-2.

Dan Creaney’s late volley was just a consolation for the Lambs.

In further changes under new manager Curtis Woodhouse, Sam Topliss has left the club and 23-year-old central defender James Williamson hass joined.

Williamson previously worked with Woodhouse at Tadcaster Albion.

The centre back made his debut at Tamworth.