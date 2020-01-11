Holy Blues on a high as run continues

Gainsborough Trinity made it six games unbeaten with a fine 3-1 victory over Witton Albion, moving themselves clear of the BetVictor Northern Premier League drop zone on goal difference.

It was a milestone first victory on a Saturday of the season and the Hole Blues now move on to Radcliffe FC on Saturday as the Curtis Woodhouse bandwagon begins to gain momentum.

Alex Wiles had a homecoming to remember, netting twice following his midweek move from Tadcaster.

Dan Wallis was also on debut also after joining from league rivals, Matlock Town 24 hours earlier.

Trinity got their just deserts midway through the first half, Wiles striding onto the ball from 20 yards and curling a sublime finish beyond Chris Renshaw.

Less than two minutes later though, Albion pegged Gainsborough back when a James Short long throw in wasn’t dealt with and James Foley stabbed home from eight yards.

Trinity bossed the second period and a splendid team move, started by debutant keeper Wallis, was finished off by Wiles, meeting Simon Russell’s pinpoint centre.

Declan Bacon and Adebayo-Smith playing crucial parts in a move that saw the Blues sweep the length of the field with energy and verve that had Northolme purring.

Centre back Will Thornton capped off the scoring with a thumping strike after Russell’s corner was only partially cleared.

After James Williamson and Declan Bacon went close Wiles was inches from capping his debut with a hat-trick, only to see his effort flash past the far post.