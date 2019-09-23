Hasselbaink slams Leeds United's lack of maturity, Middlesbrough want Wolves defender and the rest of today's Championship rumours

The latest news and rumours doing the rounds from the Sky Bet Championship on Monday, September 23:

Former Leeds United striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink slammed the Whites following their 1-1 draw with Derby County, claiming the side need to be 'more mature' to grind out wins and earn promotion. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United are said to battling it out with Birmingham City for Coventry City's 19-year-old full-back Sam McCallum, who has been excelling in League One this season. (Football Insider)

Middlesbrough are said to have joined Crystal Palace and Leicester City in the race to land Wolves defender Cameron John, who is currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers. (Daily Mail)

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has revealed he will look into securing a new free agent striker, after losing Stoke City loanee Benik Afobe to a season-ending knee injury. (Bristol Post)

Sheffield Wednesday ace Kadeem Harris has backed his side to upset Everton in the Carabao Cup this week, claiming that sticking to the game plan will give them the best chance. (Sheffield Star)

Nottingham Forest are rumoured to be plotting a January move for Exeter winger Randell Williams. The 22-year-old has made five assists in ten league games so far this season. (Team Talk)

Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers are understood to have ended their interest in Blackburn Rovers' veteran striker Danny Graham, after bring in ex-Eintracht Frankfurt sensation Alexander Meier instead. (The 72)

Huddersfield Town's new manager Danny Cowley has claimed that his side have 'forgotten how to win', following their demoralising 4-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. (BBC Sport)

Reading look to have been dealt a worrying injury blow, after key defender Michael Morrison left the stadium wearing a protective boot after damaging his ankle in a 2-1 loss to Blackburn. (Get Reading)