Harry Middleton’s magic moment secures victory for Gainsborough Trinity in friendly

Harry Middleton scored from a yard inside the Worksop Town half as Gainsborough Trinity returned to winning ways in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

Young keeper Callum Fielding also impressed on his return to the club where he was a starring member of the under-19 set-up.

Two early goals from Simon Russell and Ashley Worsfold put the Holy Blues on their way to victory and, despite a better performance from the hosts in the second period — including a goal from former Trinity man Lynton Karkach — the Holy Blues ran out winners.

Russell opened the scoring, curling home into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area in the 15th minute.

Worsfold doubled the Gainsborough advantage, smashing home from the penalty spot after he forced a Worksop defender to handle under pressure.

Karkach fired wide in the first half, but he gave the impressive Fielding no chance around the hour mark.

Worksop forward Matty Templeton, an ex-loan man for the Holy Blues, had been involved in much of Worksop’s good build-up play, and he crossed well for Karkach to stoop low to head in.

Keeper Joe Green replaced Fielding for his first pre-season action before Ross Hannah, Curtis Morrison and Worsfold were all guilty of missing opportunities.

But then came Middleton’s moment of magic. Worksop keeper Dave Reay scuffed a clearance straight to Gavin Allott and the forward layed the ball to Middleton, a yard inside the Tigers’ half.

The Gainsborough man’s first-time volley then flew over the back-pedalling keeper to clinch victory.