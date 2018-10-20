Hannah sees red as Trinity are beaten

Striker Ross Hannah was sent off for a late challenge as Gainsborough Trinity lost 1-0 at South Shields.

Hannah saw red in the 31st minute and the home side took the lead on half-time when David Foley rounded keeper Jon Stewart to score from a tight angle.

Neil Austin hit the woodwork as Trinity tried to find an equaliser.

Manager Lee Sinnott said: “It was quite a tight game, but I was not happy with the performance even before the sending off.

“They had too much time on the ball.

“What I asked for before the game was not shown.

“I was annoyed on several accounts.”