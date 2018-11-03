Half-time roasting helps to end Gainsborough Trinity’s winless streak

Manager Lee Sinnot was delighted as his strong half-time teamtalk saw Gainsborough Trinity end a run of four matches without a win in all competitions.

Trinity fought back from conceding an early Izak Reid goal in a 1-1 draw at Stafford Rangers.

And Ashley Worsfold crowned a fine second-half display, rescuing a point with an equaliser 10 minutes from time.

Worsfold’s good finish after a strong run by Simon Russell was Trinity’s first goal for 440 minutes.

Sinnott said: “I am delighted with the point.

“Strong words were said at half-time and you cannot put any gloss on the first-half because there was not a performance to comment on.

“The gauntlet was laid down (to the players at half-time). We got into them at half-time and, fair play, they went about their business (in the second half).

“We changed personnel — I could have taken three or four off — and formation, and we had a lot more territory.

“They gave me what I wanted before the game in the second half.

“Both teams operated better uphill and against the wind, which is not always the case.

“We gave the ball away too easily in the first half so we could not build up any momentum. They contained us too easily.

“We warmed up as the second half started and got really hot just before the goal (to make it 1-1).

“We pushed them all the way to the end.

“That was a good away half but football is about 90 minutes.”

Rangers finished with 10 men when Joe Cuff was dismissed late on, but Trinity did not have time to make the man advantage count.

They remain eighth in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division, but with matches in hand on those above them.

On Saturday Trinity are away again, this time at Marine.