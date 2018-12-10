Goal hero Hannah eyes up top spot as Gainsborough Trinity power on

Gainsborough Trinity goal hero Ross Hannah said the club were looking forward to chasing top spot in the National League North over the busy Festive period after a ‘massive’ 1-0 win at Lancaster City made it seven games unbeaten.

Hannah struck on 66 minutes to seal victory on Saturday and, with Trinity five points off the top with two games in hand, he said: “Winning breeds confidence and we are in a confident place right now.

“We are looking at the fixtures coming up and there are no easy games, but at the same time it’s a good run of fixtures where we feel like we could really cement our place in that top three.

“Obviously we have top spot in our sights but it depends how the others go. We will definitely be chasing them.”

Hannah said Saturday’s win on a heavy pitch could prove very important by May.

“Come the end of the season they are the wins you look back to,” he said.

“They are massive for us and there’s been a few of them now.

“Lancaster have picked up recently and when we saw the pitch we knew it wasn’t going to be a game for the football purists.

“But I thought we still played some good stuff on it at times and the goal was probably the main bit of quality and made the difference.

“When you are away from home and with sustained pressure, having someone like Simmo (Alex Simmons) and Alex Byrne on the other side to take you up the pitch is massive.

“We were having to weather a storm at that point, so to get the goal at that point changed the game massively.”

He added: “To be fair it did take a bit to catch up. Simmo had got himself into a position where I knew he was going to whip it in.

“He put a great ball in and I managed to get across the defender and glance it in the opposite corner. It was a good goal and I am looking forward to watching it back.”

Hannah said that, as main striker at Lancaster, he was pleased the ball was played to him on the ground.

“We were without our top scorer today,” he said.

“Nowadays you do tend to play with a taller target man - a bit of an all-rounder – and get the flick-ons. So it was always going to be a battle for me today.

“But the lads tried to play football and use their heads instead of lumping it.

“Obviously the chances of me winning a header were unlikely.

“I enjoyed it. I’ve had a bit of a stop-start season, so it was good to come back last week and get 20 minutes. It felt good.

“Then to start at Lancaster and get a goal – I am absolutely delighted with it. It’s a massive three points for us.”

Simmons, who provided the assist for the winner, added:

“I just went down the left and Ross has managed to catch up. I whipped it in and it was a good finish.

“Someone played it down the side and the geezer’s come round, so I just knocked it round him and went down the left. I had a little look up and Ross made it into the box.

“Everyone in the dressing room are just enjoying themselves at the moment.

“We want the games to keep coming as we are doing well. Hopefully it will continue.

“We are playing well, picking up points, and doing really well away from home as well.”