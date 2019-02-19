Give King the manager’s job, says Gainsborough Trinity defender

Defender Joe Maguire has urged the Gainsborough Trinity hierarchy to give captain Liam King the manager’s job permanently.

As caretaker boss, King, and his assistant, striker Ross Hannah, steered Trinity to a vital 1-0 win over Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday, days after the sacking of Lee Sinnott and John Reed.

And Maguire feels the impact the duo have had in such a short space of time, after the 5-0 drubbing at home to Farsley Celtic last midweek, makes them worthy candidates for the Northolme hotseat.

“We are all striving for Kingy to do well, and we think he could do the job on a permanent basis,” the brother of England star Harry Maguire told Trinity TV.

“He is knowledgeable, and when he came into training last Thursday night, he was like a breath of fresh air.

“He told people what he wanted from them, we worked on our shape and we did set-plays. We felt organised going into Saturday’s game, and we got a good 1-0 result from it, which is credit to Kingy and Ross.

“I think Kingy could do a great job here. He has a good career, he’s had promotions and he’s been a leader, so why not give him an opportunity?”

Trinity’s victory stopped the rot of three successive defeats and a run of only two wins from 11 home games that had badly dented their promotion push and led to the dismissals of Sinnott and Reed.

Maguire felt the sackings were justified, saying: “I felt a change was needed. Lee and Reedy did a good job, and we gave our all for them, but things were going on, and the atmosphere wasn’t right.

“There has been a positive change in the last few days. It felt like a different vibe in the changing room on Saturday.”