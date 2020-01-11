Gainsborough Trinity welcome hat-trick of new signings

Delighted Gainsborough Trinity boss Curtis Woodhouse has welcomed three new faces to his squad and declared himself “really happy with our recruitment.”

Woodhouse, who has led the Holy Blues up the table over recent weeks after being appointed in a relegation dogfight, added: “It’s a very difficult balance of trying to change the squad while also getting results.

“I feel we have done it really well moving into the second half of the season. I see no more ins unless injuries hit us hard. Let’s go.

“I’m delighted to get all three of our new signings over the line.”

The three new faces are keeper Dan Wallis, midfielder Alex Wiles for a second spell and defender Douglas Tharme.

Wallis has joined from NPL rivals Matlock Town, a move made possible by the return from suspension of former Gainsborough custodian Jon Stewart.

Trinity said with Lloyd Allinson being dual registered with Guiseley AFC, Woodhouse had felt it was imperative to ensure there was adequate competition for places for the number one jersey.

Wallis started his career at Sheffield Wednesday where he was a team mate of former Trinity loanee Ben Hughes.

Woodhouse enthused: "Dan is a player I know really well from Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s. I’ve watched him a lot and he has great distribution and is a great shot stopper. He’ll give us some competition in that number one jersey."

Wiles has joined from Tadcaster Albion on a permanent deal until the end of the season. Wiles, a box to box midfielder, is no stranger to Trinity, having spent a spell with the Blues under Dominic Roma.”

He was taken to Tadcaster by current Trinity boss Woodhouse, who added: “ He is a player I know really well from working with. At Tadcaster I felt he was the best midfielder in the league. I didn't see anyone better than him. I'm looking forward to working with him again.”

Tharme, a youngster, joined on loan from National League North Wrexham, initially for a month.

Billy Chadwick has returned to Hull City following a successful loan period, with Woodhouse praising the young player for his efforts and keen to insist the door is always open for a return.