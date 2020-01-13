Gainsborough Trinity stretch unbeaten run to six matches

Enthusiastic manager Curtis Woodhouse could not hide his delight as in-form Gainsborough Trinity edged out of the relegation zone.

His battling side stretched their unbeaten run to six matches with a 3-1 demolition of Witton Albion and played with the pace, aggression and skill that he had demanded from the moment he took over in the autumn.

After one of three new signings, Alex Wiles, had marked the start of his second spell with the club with two goals, Woodhouse said: “When we were in the relegation zone it was on merit. Now we are out of there it is on merit.

“Over the last six games we have done brilliantly. The fans were brilliant (as well). There was a great atmosphere and the response that was given to the lads as they walked off was great.

“That’s what I want to create here, not accepting average. The players and fans deserved and earned the response at the end. Everybody gave absolutely everything.

“I still think we have got a couple more gears to go up to. We need more quality once we settle down and can pass through the thirds better. It is difficult when you are in a relegation fight to have that confidence to do that but we will try to pin that as we go further along this season.”

Trinity, who travel to relegation rivals Radcliffe on Saturday, took a first-half lead but were immediately pegged back. However, Wiles scored his second with what Woodhouse described as the best goal under his time at the Northolme midway through the second period and Will Thornton secured victory.

Woodhouse said of the tremendous Wiles goal in the second half: “It was fantastic, a great counter-attack.”

From a Witton corner Declan Bacon raced away, played the ball to Jordan Adebayo-Smith, who immediately fed Simon Russell. He ran forward, crossed and Wiles headed in – his second goal on his second Trinity debut.

Woodhouse added: “Since we have been here we have dropped nine points from winning positions so when it went to 2-1 we were thinking let’s see what we are all about.

“We did it well, playing a little on the counter-attack, changed to five at the back and soaked it up, looking to hit them on the break, which we did.”

Wiles, one of three new signings, had smashed them into the lead in the 22nd minute with a fierce shot from the edge of the area.

But within 60 seconds Witton levelled through Tom Owens after a chaotic spell inside the home box.

In the 72nd minute Trinity made sure of the crucial three points when Will Thornton, converted a corner to spark wild home celebrations.