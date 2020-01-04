Gainsborough Trinity stretch unbeaten run to 5

Delighted manager Curtis Woodhouse heaped praise on his Gainsborough Trinity side as they continued their climb away from the NPL relegation zone.

Trinity twice led in a 2-2 draw at Whitby Town that saw them stretch their unbeaten run to five matches.

Afterwards Woodhouse, a former champion boxer who took over in the autumn with Trinity hovering around the bottom two, enthused: "It was a monumental effort. Bodies were put on the line. I could not have asked for anything more of them.

"We were on top for large periods and played really well. I am proud of them and disappointed for them that they have not gone home with three points. This group is growing every week."

And the manager challenged his players to show promotion form for the rest of the season - 21 matches - starting with Saturday's visit of Witton Albion.

"Five unbeaten when you are in a relegation dogfight is commendable. Now can we back this point up with three next week," he added.

Simon Russell gave Trinity the perfect start at Whitby with a second minute shot through a crowded penalty area.

Whitby levelled in first-half injury time, but recent signing Gregg Smith made it two goals from as many games with a mishit 57th minute volley.

However, Whitby denied Trinity all three points with a Jake Hackett penalty five minutes from time.

Centre back Will Thornton, an ever-present after joining on loan from National League North Guiseley AFC, has extended his stay at the Northolme.