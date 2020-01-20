Gainsborough Trinity strengthen squad with new signings

Gainsborough Trinity’s remarkable improvement under Curtis Woodhouse has been boosted by the signing of three new players.

Striker Leon Howarth was the first to join on loan last week, followed by two players on loan from Boston United – keeper George Willis and striker Nicky Walker. All three featured in the win at Atherton Collieries on Saturday.

Going the other way and leaving the Northolme is keeper Lloyd Allinson, who has joined fellow BetVictor Northern Premier side Hyde United in a quest for regular first-team football.

Woodhouse said he had long been chasing Walker, adding: “I am delighted to welcome Nicky Walker to Gainsborough Trinity. He is a player the fans will know well and is a player I really like.

“Nicky has bags of ability and will fit in really well with our new-look squad."

On the signing of George Willis, who was on loan at Gainsborough earlier in the campaign, the manager added: "It's also great to get George back at the football club to give us some competition in the number one spot. He's a very accomplished goalkeeper that will be a real asset to us."

Howarth has signed for an initial month-long loan from Northern Counties East League side Handsworth FC, where last season he was fast-tracked into the first-team squad and scored nine goals in 19 appearances.

Howarth, known for his pace and clinical finishing, has netted 10 times in 17 appearances this campaign.

He said: "I'm blessed to have an opportunity to play for a club like Gainsborough.

“I've heard all great things about this club and I want to bring my abilities along with me to ensure this team goes forward.

“I hope my time at this club brings joy to myself and everyone associated with the club. I can't wait to get going."

Manager Woodhouse added: "Leon is a player with lots of ability and potential.

“He has great feet and a great turn of foot, and is also an accomplished finisher and will be a good addition to our squad.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Handsworth FC for helping us get this one over the line so.”

On Saturday Trinity host Basford United, followed by an away clash at Buxton on Saturday, 8th February. There are further home matches in February against Stalybridge Celtic and South Shields, as well as a trip to Mickleover Sports. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​