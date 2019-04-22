Gainsborough Trinity slip out of play-off places, despite 2-0 away win

Gainsborough Trinity’s play-off hopes are out of their own hands ahead of the final match of the season on Saturday.

Trinity need to better rivals Buxton’s result — or win by at least three more goals than their play-off rivals.

Trinity host second-placed South Shields, who still have an outside chance of the title, while Buxton entertain Warrington Town.

It all followed a dramatic Easter. First on Good Friday Trinity failed to break down Hednesford Town in a goalless draw at the Northolme.

Both sides finished with 10 men after Anthony Wilson and Daniel Racchi were dismissed for a 77th minute tussle.

Twenty-four hours later Buxton drew level on points with Trinity, but behind on goal difference, when they beat Workington 3-2.

Then on a remarkable Easter Monday, Trinity won 2-0 in their derby at Grantham Town, but Buxton triumphed 6-0 in their derby at Matlock, managed by former Trinity boss Fave Frecklington, to edge ahead of Trinity on goal difference by two goals.

Trinity interim manager Liam King urged fans to continue to back the club after the win at Grantham, saying: “The luck has to change for this football club.

“There was a fantastic following (at Grantham). After the season we’ve had we can’t keep being that unlucky. Something has to give at some point.

“We did what we needed to do — get the points. The lads did their job and it should have been by more goals.

“But you never go away and moan about a 2-0 win. The lads have done their job. I would have snapped your hand off if I had been offered a 2-0 before the game.

Ross Hannah gave Trinity the lead at Grantham right on half-time from the penalty spot after Adam Smith handled.

A minute into the second half Ben Hughes lobbed in a second, but Trinity were unable to add further goals.