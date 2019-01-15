Gainsborough Trinity scorer relieved and delighted to be back in favour

Defender Ben Gordon has spoken of his relief and delight after scoring a rare goal to cap his successful recall to the Gainsborough Trinity line-up.

Gordon bagged the all-important second goal in the 4-1 win over Workington on Saturday, which boosted Trinity’s promotion push. And he is hoping it can trigger a fruitful spell for both himself personally and the team.

“It was frustrating to be left out of the side for nine or ten games,” the much-travelled 27-year-old full-back told Gainsborough Trinity TV after Saturday’s match.

“But I kept training the best I could, and when I spoke to the manager, he said that when I get back in the team, to make sure I take my chance.

“I have played the last three games now, and I just want to keep my shirt until the end of the season.

“As for the goal, I probably don’t score as many as I would like as a modern-day full-back who wants to get forward.

“So I was very pleased with it. It looked as if Reevesey was just going to tap the ball in. I was following up play from left-back, but the ball fell to me in the box and I took it first time with my right foot.”

Gordon admitted that Trinity did not play too well in a “flat” first half when they seemed to take their foot off the gas after going in front.

“But the manager was good at half-time and just told us to relax and go again,” he revealed. “He said if we played the way we could in the second half, we’d get goals. We kicked on, took our chances and could have scored even more when the game became stretched towards the end.

“We were pleased with our second-half performance. That’s seven points from the last nine now, and the manager wants us to go on a run and see where we end up.”