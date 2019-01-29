Gainsborough Trinity’s new signing reflects on pleasing debut

New loan signing Will Longbottom this week reflected on a promising debut for Gainsborough Trinity in Saturday’s otherwise disappointing 1-1 draw with Stafford Rangers.

The 20-year-old Longbottom has joined for a month from Doncaster Rovers, and set up Trinity’s goal, scored by Ashley Worsfold, to cap one of the best moves of the match.

He said: “When I get out wide, I usually have only one thing on my mind and that’s to be positive and get at the full-back. I put the ball into the box and Ashley put it in, so happy days!”

Longbottom, who has made four appearances for Doncaster, joined Trinity in midweek and trained with the squad just once before the Stafford match.

He said: “Different clubs were interested in me, but once I had spoken to Gainsborough, I had only one thing on my mind and that was to come here and enjoy my football, concentrating on what I can do.

“I got some good feedback from players here that I already knew, and they told me it was a great club.

“The main thing is to get some minutes under my belt and battle for three points every week.”

Longbottom prefers to play in a front three, but can also operate in midfield if necessary. “I could do a job there,” he said. “But the main thing is to go into every game positive and confident and to do the best I can.”

The youngster admitted that Trinity’s performance on Saturday was not the best in blustery winds.

He added: “We spoke before the game about the need to get the ball down, but we didn’t seem to string many passes together. We did OK but, obviously, there is room for improvement.”