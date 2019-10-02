Gainsborough Trinity’s first-half blitz blows Bamber Bridge apart

Gainsborough Trinity secured a second league win of the season on Tuesday night, leapfrogging opponents Bamber Bridge in an emphatic 4-1 victory.

The Blues were in sparkling form during the first-half which was only nine minutes old when Gavin Allott opened the scoring for the home side.

Ross Hannah doubled their advantage with his first goal of the season before Harry Middleton put Trinity into an unassailable lead at the break.

And, despite Bamber Bridge pulling one back early in the second-half, Gainsborough fought on and got a fourth late on through Simon Russell.

Allott, who picked up the man of the match honours after the full-time whistle, grabbed the first of the night when he capitalised on a defensive mix-up on nine minutes.

A header from a Bamber Bridge defender saw the ball lob the goalkeeper, who in turn fell over at the most unfortunate moment for his side, as Allot slotted home.

The Trinity supporters didn’t have long to wait for a second as the hosts put breathing room between themselves and Bamber Bridge on 23 minutes when Hannah pounced for his first of the campaign.

Gainsborough were dominant and made their pressure count with a third on 30 minutes when good interchange gave Middleton a sight of goal he was happy to accept.

The goal all but ended the game as a contest, such was the home side’s supremacy, which was clearly acknowledge by their opponent’s Twitter feed. “[Bamber Bridge] can’t handle the pace the home side are playing at,” read one of their posts.

Trinity took the lead into half-time but changes at the break for the visitors had the desired effect, almost immediately, when Kieran Charnock headed in an inviting cross to reduce the arrears.

But that is where the comeback ended as the hosts comfortably saw out the game, as Russell made it four with a tidy finish in injury-time.

Trinity starting XI: 1. George Willis, 2. Ciaran Brennan, 3. Jamie Green, 4. Simon Russell, 5. Nathan Hotte (C), 6. Nathan Stainfield, 7. Curtis Morrison, 8. Kingsley James, 9. Gavin Allott, 10. Ross Hannah, 11. Harry Middleton. Subs: 12. Joe Maguire, 14. Brodie Litchfield, 15. Sam Topliss, 16. Branden Horton, 17. Joe Green.