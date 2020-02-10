Gainsborough Trinity's 11-match unbeaten run comes to an end

Disappointed Gainsborough Trinity manager Curtis Woodhouse admitted his side had been second best for a second successive match as their proud 11-match unbeaten run came to an end.

Trinity lost 3-1 at home to Stalybridge Celtic, despite the visitors playing for almost an hour with 10 men.

Now Woodhouse has challenged his players to start another league run, beginning at Mickleover Sports on Saturday.

“That’s two games in a row where we have been second best all over the pitch,” said Woodhouse. “Credit to Stalybridge, they were the best team.

“Even when they went down to 10 men they won every battle. I can’t think of too many of our players who won their individual battles. We got what we deserved.”

Trinity were trailing to an eighth-minute penalty before Craig Hobson was dismissed in the 36th minute for dissent. Celtic made it 2-0 and Gregg Smith hit his eighth goal in 10 matches 20 minutes from full-time, but Celtic sealed victory with a last-minute breakaway.

Afterwards Woodhouse admitted few players came away with any credit, though he praised full-back James Williamson and substitute Simon Russell, returning to action after a serious rib injury in January.

“We couldn’t put two passes together. I know the wind was blustery but our quality all over the pitch was poor.

“(After Smith’s goal) I think the lads thought we could go on and get something out of the game. But we just huffed and puffed. We flapped our wings but we never looked like taking off.

“We would have gone 10th if we had won, but you are where you are on merit. We are not good enough to be 10th and that’s why we are not.

“When you have been on such a good run it will come to an end at some point. Whenever that happens it’s disappointing.

“ But I am more disappointed that for two games in a row we have been out-fought and out-battled.

“But if you look at the run we have been on it is very difficult to be overly critical.

“ We have got to draw a line under it, move on and put another run together and get that resilience back.

“ Defensively we looked so shaky, yet for a long time we have looked so sound.

“It is back to basics really. As a manager you assess everything.

“When you look at the last seven or eight weeks there are plenty of positives, but If we play like that we won’t win too many games.”

Before kick-off Woodhouse said Trinity needed to beat Stalybridge for the second time in a couple of weeks to keep their outside play-off hopes alive, but they fell behind after just eight minutes and never really recovered.

Scott Metcalfe was brought down by Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Patrick Lacey converted from the spot.

Nine minutes before half-time Craig Hobson was shown a straight red card for dissent, but the visitors continued to look the more threatening, although Nicky Walker fired wide five minutes into the second half.

In the 55th minute Jonathan Ustabasi put Stalybridge 2-0 up. Dec Walker won th e ball back in midfield, sent a through ball to Ad am O’R eilly and the Preston North End loanee squared the ball for Ustabasi to score.

Twenty minutes from time Gregg Smith pulled a goal back for Trinity, his eighth in 10 games.

But Kingsley James was denied an equaliser by a fine save from the Stalybridge keeper, Alex Fojticek, on loan from Manchester United.

And there was no way back for the home side in he final minute when Celtic secured victory.

A poor pass by Will Thornton allowed Scott Bakkor to go one-on-one with George Willis and the Stalybridge forward calmly put the ball past the Trinity keeper to complete the scoring.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​