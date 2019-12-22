Gainsborough Trinity off bottom of table for Christmas

Delighted manager Curtis Woodhouse said he was proud of his Gainsborough Trinity side as a second successive draw lifted them off the bottom of the NPL in time for Christmas.

Woodhouse is still looking for his first home win in charge of Trinity, but he described Saturday’s home goalless draw with Nantwich Town as one of the proudest moments of his managerial career.

”Slowly but surely we are putting the building blocks in place,” he said.

“Performances have been good but we have not quite got the results.

“But I am proud of the lads. They gave absolutely everything for the shirt, you can’t ask for anymore.

“It was our first clean sheet (under me) and we are off the bottom for Christmas. Small building blocks but today was a big one.

“It wasn’t our most fluent performance attacking wise but they ran themselves into the ground.

“It is one of my proudest moments as a manager; it is a good point. We dug in and gave everything for the shirt.”

Trinity, who were due to travel to Grantham Town on Boxing Day before a home clash with Matlock Town on New Year’s Day, might have snatched that elusive first win at the Northolme under Woodhouse when Billy Chadwick hit the post late on.

At the other end a new central defensive pairing of Nathan Stainfield and Will Thornton stood firm, while keeper Lloyd Allinson was named man of the match.

Woodhouse added: “Nantwich score lots of goals but Staino and Will were man mountains. And I am delighted for Lloyd to get a clean sheet.

“We were the better team and perhaps deserved all three points. There was not much in the game either way but it was a good point for us.

“When your team gives everything you can’t ask for anymore.”

The manager also praised the fans for a “brilliant atmosphere”.

“They really got behind us… it goes hand in hand. I don’t expect them to settle for us being OK, but that performance today, they (the players) deserved being clapped off.

“I was quite emotional watching them because they showed a lot of character.

“It is brilliant to be off the bottom.”