Gainsborough Trinity “must learn from harsh lesson of 4-1 home defeat”

Gainsborough Trinity’s players have been challenged to use Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to leaders Warrington Toewn as a springboard for the rest of the season.

Promotion rivals Warrington gave Trinity a lesson in clinical finishing as they struck two goals in three first-half minutes and then doubled their advantage in the second period before a late Damian Reeves consolation.

To add to the home side’s woes, Ben Gordon was dismissed in the 74th minute after appearingg to raise an arm during a melee.

Trinity manager Lee Sinnott admitted: “It was a bad day at the office. Warrington were very clinical in their defending and we have helped them with our defending.

“(At the other end) when chances come along against a well organised and hard-working team you have got to take those chances when they do come.

Shane Clarke volleyed over for the home side before Tony Gray and Jack Dunn gave the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead.

Five minutes into the second half Joshua Amis killed off any hopes of a Trinity comeback and Dylan Vassallo made it 4-0.

Sinnott added: “There are 13 games to go until the end of the season and the possibility is there to get into the play-offs.

“We have to use this (defeat) as an extremely harsh lesson.

“It has to be taken on board and implemented into getting us back to winning ways.

“For the first 10 to 15 minutes both teams were cagey and we maybe shaded it a little bit.

“But then two goals in three minutes changed the complexity of the game.

“Three of the goals (conceded) and the one the previous week were down to concentration.

“You can’t give away goals like that and expect to get something out of the game.

“We changed the formation at half-time, (from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2) but then we didn’t give that a chance because within a couple of minutes of the restart we had conceded a third goal.

“We didn’t give ourselves a chance.”

Sinnott said he did not see the incident leading to the red card, but said he was pleased to see Reeves on the scoresheet.

“It was a nice finish and will do his confidence good,” said the manager.