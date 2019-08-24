Gainsborough Trinity manager Liam King happy with display in goalless draw against Warrington

Gainsborough Trinity boss Liam King was delighted with his side’s performance in Saturday’s home goalless draw with Warrington Town — one of last season’s high flyers in the NPL.

“It was a good performance. They came here last year and ran away with it,” said King,

“We have played second and third in the league (from last season) and have not looked out of place at all.

“With a little bit of luck on our side we will start to turn these (performances) into more points.

“It was a fair result. The fans should be cnouraged by that as they (Warrington) are going to be up there again this season.”

A frustrated King, disappoined that penalty appeals were turned down, was booked on the sidelines, but did not want to elaborate further after the match.

He simply told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: “You know my feelings.”

Trinity might have snatched ll three points when assistant manager Ross Hannah fired narrowly wide.

“We have got to keep plugging away,” he added. “They had a (good) spell in the first half but we showed we are right up there at the minute.”