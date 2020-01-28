Gainsborough Trinity manager Curtis Woodhouse signs new contract and aims for promotion

Curtis Woodhouse has been rewarded for guiding Gainsborough Trinity away from the NPL relegation zone with a new two-and-a-half year contract – and aims to return the club to the Conference North during that time.

The deal will keep the former Sheffield United and Birmingham City midfielder – and professional boxer – at the Northolme until May 2022 as he tries to imprint his vision for the club.

Woodhouse, a former British light-welterweight boxing champion, has helped Trinity punch their way out of trouble after he was brought to the club in October.

Succeeding Liam King, he has led the Holy Blues up the table, including a recent 11-match unbeaten run.

After signing the new deal – which will also see assistant manager Martin Foster stay at the club for the same period – Woodhouse said: “I am honoured to sign a new two-and-a-half-year contract at this fantastic football club with my right hand man Martin Foster.

“(But) nothing changes, the hard work just continues.”

Woodhouse explained that he had been keen to finalise the deal after speculation about his future following the run of success.

“ It’s something I was keen on doing as soon as possible really to end any speculation regarding my future - and I didn’t want that to spread throughout the team,” he said.

“I wanted it to be known to everybody, players included, that I have a long-term vision for the football club. When I’m speaking to the players about their future, it’s nice for them to know that I’m also dedicated to the cause."

Woodhouse admitted that it had been a difficult job to turn around the results, but praised the players for their role.

"It has been a difficult job to be fair, coming in under tough circumstances, but the lads have been different class and really dragged us away from that relegation zone.

“Now it’s a different remit, to try to establish ourselves in mid-table this season and then next season aim for the play-offs. I think we can put together a competitive squad, and with a little bit of luck we can aim to get in that top five – and then anything goes from there.

“The long-term aim for the football club is to be back in the Conference North and I’m hoping that within my two and a half year contact that’s been achieved."