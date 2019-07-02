Gainsborough Trinity look to bolster wide options as players report back for pre-season training

Gainsborough Trinity will look to add wide options to their squad ahead of the 2019/20 Evo-Stik NPL Premier season.

The Blues completed the majority of their business early to provide a solid foundation going into pre-season training.

And with the squad well-equipped in the defensive areas Trinity are keen to bolster their ranks with one or two wingers.

Player-joint manager Ross Hannah said: “We did our business quite early on in the summer.

“We had identified who we wanted to bring in at the back end of last season.

“Once the chairman had given us the opportunity to take the job on this season we went and got them. We’ve got good foundations from last season and the business we’ve done.”

Trinity held the divisions joint-third best defensive record - conceding just one more goal than champions Farsley Celtic.

“We set out to get promotion last season but ended up finishing just outside the play-offs,” said Hannah.

“Our defensive record was good and we wanted to keep the lads who did well in that side.

“We wanted to add some experience, some mental toughness and winners to the side, which we have done.”

And added: “We feel like we need to add one or two in wide areas with players we don’t have at the minute.

“We’ve not managed to get that type of player as yet but obviously pre-season starts tonight (Tuesday).

“We’ve asked a few lads to come in and train with us.

“Hopefully they’ll show us what they’ve got and it could be something that we’re looking for.

“I thought, barring a couple of games when we lost heavily, we were pretty solid last season.

“Our problem was scoring goals.

“We couldn’t break teams down sometimes so I think bringing in those different attacking players to complement what we’ve got will benefit us.”