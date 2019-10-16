Gainsborough Trinity keeper George Willis recalled by Boston United

Gainsborough Trinity keeper George Willis has returned to Boston United.

The stopper has been on loan at the Northolme but has been recalled as the Pilgrims prepare for their FA Cup fourth-qualifying round clash at Hednesford Town this weekend.

Willis, last season’s skipper and Player of the Year at York Street, has found opportunities hard to come by since the arrival of Peter Crook in the summer.

The number one has featured six times for the Holy Blues, who he left to join Boston in summer 2017.

He kept a clean sheet in last night’s goalless draw against Buxton, and also featured in the draw with Mickleover Sports and victory over Bamber Bridge, plus defeats to South Shields, Basford United and Atherton Collieries.