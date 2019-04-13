Gainsborough Trinity interim boss Liam King focussing solely on winning play-off place

Liam King says his sole focus at the moment is firmly on guiding Gainsborough Trinity into the Evo-Stik League play-offs.

The interim manager took over from Lee Sinnott earlier this year and has helped to revitalise Trinity’s hopes of an immediate return to the National League North.

He has guided Trinity to six wins in their last eight matches, and with three matches remaining they are in the play-off positions.

But when asked if he wanted the manager’s job permanently after Saturday’s crucial 2-0 victory at Workington, he said: “I have just got to wait and see. It’s up to the chairman.

“I am just doing my job at the minute.

“My focus is to get into the play-offs at the moment. If I can do that — brilliant.”

King has been unable to play while managing because of a back injury.

He added: “Do I still want to play? I don’t know.

“Obviously I do but can my back do it? I don’t know.

“I don’t want to play football when I’m not (physically) right.”

King and his player-assistant manager, Ross Hannah, were appointed in February after the sacking of Lee Sinnott — and then handed the interim roles until the end of the season after an initial success.