Gainsborough Trinity hit five in Boxing Day bashing

Gainsborough Trinity made it a very merry Christmas as they romped to a 5-1 victory at fellow strugglers Grantham Town on Boxing Day.

It made it three games unbeaten for Curtis Woodhouse’s men and was only their third win of the season as they aim to improve heading into 2020.

And the manager was delighted with what he saw.

He said: “I thought the lads grafted really hard and the work ethic and effort was fantastic.

“That result has definitely been coming as we’ve been playing well over the last couple of weeks and the previous results were building blocks given a great point away at Hyde and then a battling display at home to Nantwich.

“So I couldn’t really be any happier as there were some really good performances out there.

“Curtis Morrison’s pace was a real asset and Gregg Smith gave us a completely different dimension.”

Things began well for Gainsborough with Curtis Morrison seeing a shot cleared off the line 12 minutes in.

The lead wasn't long in coming, as six minutes later Simon Russell’s corner was headed home by Will Thornton.

Five minutes later the lead was doubled, as Morrison was brought down in the penalty area and Russell stepped up to send the goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric the wrong way from the spot.

And a superb first half-hour was capped with a third goal soon afterwards, as Dec Bacon’s centre found Morrison who lifted the ball over Kanuric and into the net.

Grantham replied soon afterwards, as a scramble led to Jack Broadhead turning the ball home to reduce the arrears, but Trinity were firmly in the driving seat at the break.

And four minutes into the second-half the game was ended as a contest when Morrison controlled superbly and then slotted the ball home for his second goal of the game.

On the hour mark, Gainsborough then rounded off the scoring and it came from a penalty once again after Michael Williams had been fouled.

Russell this time saw his penalty saved by Kanuric but was on hand to follow up quickest and drill the rebound into the net.

That would be that as far as the scoring was concerned as Trinity saw the remainder of the game out to take all three points.

Gainsborough were due to host Matlock Town on New Year’s Day, after the Standard had gone to press.

Meanwhile, Trinity’s Second Round Integro League Cup tie against Lincoln United has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 7th January.