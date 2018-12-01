Gainsborough Trinity held at home by Witton Albion

Gainsborough Trinity had to come from behind to secure a point at home today, against Witton Albion.
It was the second time this season that the lowly Albion side frustrated their high flying opponents, having secured a goalless draw last time out.
With the visitors sitting 18th going into the game, promotion hopefuls Trinity may well see this as two points dropped.
They went behind a minute before the interval when Joe Maguire put through his own net, thanks to a wicked free-kick delivery.
Trinity had a goal chalked off for offside before eventually finding a leveller.
Ashley Worsfold's 68th minute header made it 1-1 and helped earn him the Man of the Match award.
Despite four minutes of injury time, the Blues were unable to find a winner.