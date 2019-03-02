Gainsborough Trinity have got the buzz back, says interim boss Craig King

In-form Gainsborough Trinity have rediscovered their buzz, according to interim manager Liam King.

King and his assistant, Ross Hannah, have led the Holy Blues to three successive victories since the dismissal of Lee Sinnott.

Ashley Worsfold

After Ash Worsfold (pictured right) and Simon Russell scored either side of half-time in a 2-1 home win over Bamber Bridge, who replied in injury-time, King was delighted.

“It’s three out of three. It’s positive and the lads have got that buzz back. I couldn’t have asked for anymore really,” said King, (pictured above in his playing days for the club).

“It was another three points that we were after.

“Bamber Bridge gave us a good test.

“The lads put in a great shift again and managed the game really well, apart from the goal at the end.

“We were solid again.

“Every player is working hard. Sometimes when it’s not going for you, you have to be solid and see it out and that’s why I enjoyed the performance.”

In-form striker Worsfold broke the deadlock, tapping in his 20th goal of the season after man-of-the-match defender Nathan Stainfield headed on a 36th minute corner.

In the 68th minute Trinity midfielder Simon Russell hammered a 25-yard drive into the top corner to seal victory.

“It was a great finish from Si (Russell). It gave us a cushion we needed,” said King. “Nathan Stainfield was unbelievable. He had a great game. He headed it, kicked it and defended - and led by example.”