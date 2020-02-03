Gainsborough Trinity end run of four matches without a win

Gainsborough Trinity boss Curtis Woodhouse was delighted as the Holy Blues ended a run of four matches without a win to edge closer to NPL safety.

Tuesday’s 4-1 home triumph over Radcliffe was their first victory since 4th February – and leading scorer Gregg Smith’s double took his tally to 12 in 13 appearances since his arrival in late December.

Smith became the quickest to 10 league goals since Graham Hoyland, who grabbed 10 in 10 back in 1988/89.

Trinity rose to 13th and are nine points clear of the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s trip to Lancaster – the first of three away matches in a week.

Woodhouse said: “I am delighted. We were first-class from start to finish and played some good stuff.

“I am delighted with the three points and the performance. The fans got a little snippet of how we are looking to play moving forward. The system is one I had wanted to play since I have been here, but because of the predicament we were in we had to be a little more pragmatic.

”In the first 10 minutes we created a lot of chances. Jordan Adebayo-Smith was a constant threat and was different class.”

Trinity took the lead through Adebayo-Smith’s 26th minute solo effort.

Adebayo-Smith turned creator for the 67th minute second when he was brought down by the keeper and Smith converted his second penalty in four days.

Six minutes later the visitors pulled a goal back after a poor pass from Will Thornton – who has extended his stay at the club until the end of the season – was intercepted by Jean-Louis Akps Akpro, who netted just a few hours after signing for Radcliffe.

But Smith quickly tapped in from a corner to restore Trinity’s two-goal advantage and nine minutes from time Simon Russell fired in from outside the penalty area.

In the closing minutes keeper George Willis made a couple of fine saves to seal victory.​​​​​​​

Tuesday’s match followed a 4-1 home defeat to table-topping South Shields on Saturday, with the only consolation a late penalty for Smith..

Darius Osei cut inside the area to fire South Shields in front in the ninth minute and Nathan Lowe made it 2-0 in the 34th minute. Dillon Morse (67mins) and Joshua Gillies (80mins) doubled the advantage in the second period before Adebayo-Smith was brought down for Smith’s spot-kick consolation.

Afterwards a realistic Woodhouse admitted: “If we are going to be honest and realistic they were a level above us. They were the best team we have come up against by a country mile.

“It was a step too far for us. They are a good side and our lads fell a bit short – not through a lack of effort though. We were just outgunned.

“I said to the lads we are not competing against the likes of South Shields this season. We are trying to get out of a relegation dogfight, but this was a bridge too far. We looked short of their level – but they have set the benchmark of where we want to be next season.

“Sometimes when you get a good hiding you have to wipe your mouth and get on with it. We did not throw the towel in and kept going. It is a tough one to swallow. Thankfully we will not come up against South Shields every week.”

New signings Jack Walters and Ahmed Salam made their debuts against South Shields.

Woodhouse added: “Both did really well – Jack, when he came on, looked calm at the back while Ahmed was not going to start, but we lost Nicky Walker 10 minutes before the kick-off.

“Ahmed had not even met anyone yet he showed touches of class and will be better for that. He can play in a few positions and will only get better and better.”