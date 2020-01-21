Gainsborough Trinity could be given a reprieve in league cup

Fast-improving Gainsborough Trinity have been handed another boost after learning they could be back in the league cup.

Trinity were ostensibly knocked out of the Integro-sponsored competition by Lincoln United, who play a division below them in the BetVictor Northern Premier League.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith opened his account for the Holy Blues, but they were then pegged back by a goal from former Trinity youngster Elliot Wilson and after the tie had finished 1-1, Lincoln won a penalty shootout 3-0.

However, the league has since announced that the match is under investigation because Lincoln might have fielded an ineligible player.

As a result, when the draw for the Third Round (last 16) was made, Trinity remained in the hat and either they, or Lincoln, were drawn at home to Kidsgrove Athletic, of the South-East Division, on a date to be arranged.

A spokesperson for Trinity said: “Until the case to answer exceeds the seven-day appeal period, which concludes on Friday, we are unable to make any further comment.

“We can only apologise for the lack of clarity. We hope for a quick resolution, so we can continue to focus on the recent upturn in our league form.”

That upturn now equates to seven matches unbeaten after Saturday’s 2-0 win at Radcliffe Borough. And manager Curtis Woodhouse received more good news this week when it was disclosed that skipper Simon Russell's freak rib-injury, sustained in the latest win, is not as bad as first feared.

Russell said: “I hope to be back as soon as possible. I am waiting on some more results from my X-ray and tests, but the initial X-ray on Saturday night showed no clear fractures.

“I am over the moon because the pain was unbearable, and I was struggling to talk or breathe. Fortunately, our sports therapist, Steven Rands, was first-class throughout, making sure I was as comfortable as possible.

“I have been genuinely overwhelmed by all the messages of support, and I will be at the match this coming Saturday, supporting the boys.”

Trinity are also grateful for the help given by Radcliffe's medical lead, Mary Priestner, and the staff at North Manchester General Hospital.