Gainsborough Trinity bosses will ‘stick to their guns’

Gainsborough Trinity’s new management duo aim to stick to their beliefs in how a team should play football when the new season gets under way in August.

Manager Liam King and his assistant, Ross Hannah, said they had enjoyed their first taste of management at the end of last season — and wanted more.

“I learnt to stick with what you believe in as it worked for us,” said King.

“We have strong beliefs in how a football team should play and we are going to stick with it.

“You’ll get things wrong in management and it is how you learn from it and move forward (that counts).”

The duo said they had also learned that they would have to stay calm on the touchline.

King added: “We have enjoyed it. We are going to pick things up along the way as we are new to management.

“We weren’t out of place doing it, that was obviously evident.”

King said they had been nusy in the close season strengthening their squad.

“We have constantly been on the phone trying to nail down those in the squad we wanted to keep and to bring in additions to enhance and improve from last year. We think we have done that,” he added.

Assistant boss Hannah said: “Defensive wise we had a moment when we did concede quite a few, but overall defensively we were good, with one of the best defensive records in the league.

“We finished a point outside the play-offs, so that tells you there wasn’t a great deal that needed doing. It wasn’t a case of a massive overhaul, it was a case of fine tuning in certain areas and strengthening in areas, which we feel we have.”