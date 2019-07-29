Gainsborough Trinity boss Liam King to make decision on triallists

Gainsborough Trinity boss Liam King admitted it was almost decision time as he runs the rule over several triallists to complete his squad for the new season.

The latest to impress was striker Brodie Lichfield, who bagged a hat-trick in Saturday’s 5-2 win at Bottesford.

Lichfield struck two early goals to give the Holy Blues a 2-0 advantage and then completed his treble in the second half after the home side levelled.

He curled in from the edge of the area in the eighth minute and clinically converted a loose ball 18 minutes later. His treble came with another curler from 18 yards.

Lichfield said on social media after his goals: “Buzzing to get my first hat-trick for the club, hopefully (the) first of many.”

King said: “We are nearly there now with our squad. The lads we have had on trial have been first class and had a good attitude. We have got to make some decisions.”

Trinity’s countdown to their second season in the Northern Premier League Northern Division is well under way.

They continue their pre-season fixtures with a trip to Worksop Town on Saturday after two successful way trips, the win at Bottesford being preceded by a 5-1 success at Rossington Main.

King continued: “It’s pre-season and fitness is important. We created a lot of chances (at Bottesford) and played some good stuff.

“We’ve had a look at a lot of things. Some have been pleasing and some maybe not. In the second half we had a dodgy spell for 10 minutes.

“The most important thing is that I still want to win games of football even though it’s pre-season.

“It has been going well and looking good.”

King was unhappy at the way Trinity allowed Bottesford back into the match.

“We should have been out of sight by then. But the lads came back (from conceding twice) to go 5-2.

“When you are creating chances it breeds confidence. We are all gearing up to that first match at Nantwich.”

Shane Clarke, with a header, and Ash Worsfold, with a late tap-in, completed the scoring at Bottesford.

Jamie Green, signed in pre-season from Handsworth Parramore, lobbed in a first-minute opener in the 5-1 win at Rossington Main last week, following two good aerial flick-ons.

There was also a boost for another summer signing, prolific non-league striker Gavin Allott. The vastly-experienced forward, with more than 330 career goals, who signed for Trinity after leaving Boston United, struck a hat-trick at Rossington.