Gainsborough Trinity boss Liam King aims for promotion after fourth consecutive win

Enthusiastic rookie manager Liam King has challenged in-form Gainsborough Trinity to claim a play-off place and win promotion back to the National League North at the first attempt.

A last gasp Alex Simmons winner clinched a dramatic 1-0 win in a ‘six-pointer’ at Basford United.

It was a fourth consecutive victory for interim manager King and his assistant Ross Hannah, who were told the previous week that they would remain in charge until the end of the season.

King, who was able to strengthen the squad before Trinity’s first match for two weeks in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League, said: “The supporters keep getting behind the lads. If they believe this team can get promoted we may do it.

“It’s a long way off and a massive ask, but we want to be in the play-offs at the end of the season.

“That is the goal of every single person associated with Gainsborough Trinity.”

King admitted his side were poor in the first half at Basford, but grew into the match before snatching the points in the 92nd minute against the 10-man hosts.

“Everyone is delighted. The scenes at the end where we nicked it!” said King.

“It was a tight game and the first half was the worst we have played under my management.

“We were not at the races at all, but it is a sign of a good side when that happens and you still go away with a 1-0 win at very tough place to go.

“I enjoy those sort of wins than an easy 2-0. I asked the lads before the game to see who the winners were in the dressing room.

“You have to come to places like this when it gets to the nitty-gritty and you need to get points.

“And the lads have shown a lot of grit and determination at the end.”

Keeper Joe Green, signed from Guiseley, was one of three changes as boss King was able to use his newly-strenghtned squad.

In the first half the keeper, signed to challenge currently injured Jon Stewart for the keeper’s jersey, made a fine save.

At the other end Ash Worsfold saw a 24th minute goalbound effort deflected over. The striker then might have done better two minutes from time, when he fired straight at the keeper from 10 yards.

His late chance came after Basford’s Matt Thornhill was shown a second yellow card in the 74th minute for a challenge on Shane Clarke.

But then Simmons struck late to clinch all three points and leave Trinity fifth.

Trinity had started Saturday six points worse off following the demise of North Ferriby United and the expunging of their results, including 4-0 and 1-0 defeats to Trinity.