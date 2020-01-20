Gainsborough Trinity allow two players to leave

Gainsborough Trinity boss Curtis Woodhouse has tweaked his squad further – a few days after bringing in new faces.

Defender Joe Maguire and striker Curtis Woodhouse have left the Northolme to seek the chance for regular first-team football elsewhere.

Maguire initially joined the club from Buxton in the summer of 2018 under Lee Sinnott and John Reed.

He became a regular at centre back alongside Nathan Stainfield, but has found fewer first-team opportunities this campaign, first under Liam King and then under Woodhouse.

Woodhouse said: “I'd like to thank Joe for his efforts at the football club. He always gave 100% but I felt it was best for both parties if Joe moved on to pursue regular first-team football that I couldn't give him here.

“No doubt Joe will be a good signing for somebody, wherever he decides to go next."

Maguire scored his only goal for the club in the 3-2 home defeat to Scarborough Athletic, which was the catalyst for the Holy Blues’ fine run of form and surge up the NPL table so far in 2020.

Twenty-two year-old forward Morrison has had few chances to impress on the pitch in recent weeks.

The club said although he possesses the ability to change a game, opportunities to do that have become increasingly limited.

Morrison was voted Bowland's Brewery Player of the Month for November and was runner-up in December.

Woodhouse added: “I’d like to thank Curtis Morrison for all his hard work and efforts since my arrival ten weeks ago.

“Curtis has scored some important goals and had some good games for us, but I felt moving forward his game time would be limited and in the best interests of both parties Curt should move on to find regular football. I’m sure he will pretty soon."

Meanwhile, Trinity have received some good news off the pitch.

They have been reinstated in the Integro League Cup after the BetVictor Northern Premier League confirmed that Lincoln United have been removed from the competition for playing an ineligible player.

Trinity will now entertain Kidsgrove Athletic in the third round, possibly on Tuesday, 11th February, although Kidsgrove may be forced to play in a County Cup game on that night.