Gainsborough Trinity aiming to continue perfect start under Liam King

After a free weekend last week, Gainsborough Trinity resume their quest for promotion with a trip to Basford United on Saturday aiming to continue their recent upward momentum.

The Holy Blues, who won the corresponding fixture at the Northolme 3-2, will be looking to extend their terrific run under interim manager Liam King.

King and his assistant, player Ross Hannah, have guided Trinity to three straight wins since taking over following the departure of Lee Sinnott.

The improved form leaves them well placed to feature in the Evo-Stik League Northern Premier League play-offs as they bid for an immediate return to National League North.

King and Hannah moved to strengthen their squad as they took advantage of the free weekend.

Liam Hughes, who has Football League and Scottish Premiership experience, and keeper Joe Green joined Trinity to become the management duo’s third and fourth signings.

Hughes made 24 appearances for Darlington this season, but told the Quakers he wanted to move to a club closer to home.

After the trip to mid-table Basford, Trinity entertain Marine before travelling to leaders Warrington Town.

See page 31 for more news from the Northolme.